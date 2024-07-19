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More than 100,000 classified ads published
Easy Milano - serving the English speaking community since 1999

EasyMilano has been a reference point for Milan’s expat community publishing classified ads, transmitting news and events from institutions and association and promoting intercultural exchange since 1999.

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Serravalle Designer Outlet

Featured Articles

What Distinguishes the American School of Milan?

What defines a quality education in an international school setting? An authentic international school experience that prepares students for the ...

01/05/2026

Best Parks in Milan for Outdoor Exercise: Where to Run, Cycle, and Stay Active

Milan offers far more than historic architecture and stylish boulevards. For residents and expats looking to maintain an active lifestyle, ...

01/05/2026
Villa Sparina

Weekend Escape from Milan: Explore Wine, Culture & Shopping in Alto Monferrato

After you have explored Milan’s city center and familiarize yourself with its immediate surroundings, it’s time for a weekend getaway ...

01/05/2026

A Guide to Buying a Property in Italy

Italy boasts a wealth of properties awaiting exploration, ranging from corporate buildings to luxurious private lofts. Let’s delve into the ...

29/04/2026

Giving Birth in Italy: Understanding Your OB/GYN, Midwife, and Birth Classes

You now have your tessera sanitaria in hand and you’re familiar with the various options for giving birth in your ...

28/04/2026

MIART Milan: Italy’s International Art Fair

Each spring, Milan’s cultural calendar expands beyond design and fashion to include one of Italy’s most important contemporary art events: ...

15/04/2026

Things to Do During Milan Design Week: A Pop Art Take on Energy

During Milan Design Week, the city transforms into a living gallery—where design, art, and culture intersect across districts, courtyards, and ...

14/04/2026

Studying Photography in Italy: Why Milan Stands Out

Do you want to study photography in Italy but don’t know which city offers the best photography courses? Milan, Rome, ...

14/04/2026

Top Holistic Wellness Treatments in Milan

Milan’s wellness scene is evolving well beyond traditional spas, with a growing number of holistic treatments designed to support both ...

02/04/2026

Expat Directory

Karen Rigatti – Certified Professional Counselor
Featured
author-img staff
April 2, 2026

Karen Rigatti – Certified Professional Counselor

No Price

English-Speaking Family Lawyer in Milan | Studio Cecatiello
English-Speaking Family Lawyer in Milan | Studio Cecatiello
English-Speaking Family Lawyer in Milan | Studio Cecatiello
English-Speaking Family Lawyer in Milan | Studio Cecatiello
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author-img staff
March 1, 2026

English-Speaking Family Lawyer in Milan | Studio Cecatiello
Via Giuseppe Sacchi,...

No Price

Dr. Catherine DeFuria – American Prosthodontist and Dental Health Specialist
Dr. Catherine DeFuria – American Prosthodontist and Dental Health Specialist
Dr. Catherine DeFuria – American Prosthodontist and Dental Health Specialist
Dr. Catherine DeFuria – American Prosthodontist and Dental Health Specialist
Featured
author-img Easy Milano Admin Asst
February 18, 2026

Dr. Catherine DeFuria – American Prosthodontist and Dental Health Specialist

No Price

The Seed — Café, Co-working & Creative Hub in Milan
The Seed — Café, Co-working & Creative Hub in Milan
The Seed — Café, Co-working & Creative Hub in Milan
The Seed — Café, Co-working & Creative Hub in Milan
The Seed — Café, Co-working & Creative Hub in Milan
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author-img staff
January 30, 2026

The Seed — Café, Co-working & Creative Hub in Milan

No Price

The Garden Milano — Yoga, Wellness & Movement Centre in Milan
The Garden Milano — Yoga, Wellness & Movement Centre in Milan
The Garden Milano — Yoga, Wellness & Movement Centre in Milan
The Garden Milano — Yoga, Wellness & Movement Centre in Milan
The Garden Milano — Yoga, Wellness & Movement Centre in Milan
The Garden Milano — Yoga, Wellness & Movement Centre in Milan
The Garden Milano — Yoga, Wellness & Movement Centre in Milan
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author-img staff
January 30, 2026

The Garden Milano — Yoga, Wellness & Movement Centre in Milan

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Serravalle Designer Outlet
Serravalle Designer Outlet
Serravalle Designer Outlet
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author-img staff
January 2, 2026

Serravalle Designer Outlet
Via della Moda 1, Se...

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American School of Milan | International School in Milan Offering American & IB Education
American School of Milan | International School in Milan Offering American & IB Education
American School of Milan | International School in Milan Offering American & IB Education
American School of Milan | International School in Milan Offering American & IB Education
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author-img staff
December 13, 2025

American School of Milan | International School in Milan Offering American & IB Education
Milan

No Price

Bilingual European School (BES) – Milan
Bilingual European School (BES) – Milan
Bilingual European School (BES) – Milan
Bilingual European School (BES) – Milan
Bilingual European School (BES) – Milan
Bilingual European School (BES) – Milan
Bilingual European School (BES) – Milan
Bilingual European School (BES) – Milan
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author-img staff
December 8, 2025

Bilingual European School (BES) – Milan

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Expert in Tax and Wealth Planning for Expats in Italy – Alessandro Carovigno
Expert in Tax and Wealth Planning for Expats in Italy – Alessandro Carovigno
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author-img staff
December 2, 2025

Expert in Tax and Wealth Planning for Expats in Italy – Alessandro Carovigno

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Dr. Giulia Remorino Ibry – Psychologist – Psychotherapist in Milan
Dr. Giulia Remorino Ibry – Psychologist – Psychotherapist in Milan
Dr. Giulia Remorino Ibry – Psychologist – Psychotherapist in Milan
Featured
author-img staff
December 1, 2025

Dr. Giulia Remorino Ibry – Psychologist – Psychotherapist in Milan
Studios in the Fiera...

No Price

Featured Classified Ads

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Karen Rigatti – Certified Professional Counselor featured-tag
Services
Karen Rigatti – Certified Professional Counselor

Posted on 02 April 2026

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British Personal Trainer / Fitness Coach featured-tag
Sports & Fitness
British Personal Trainer / Fitness Coach

Posted on 02 March 2026

No Price
English-Speaking Family Lawyer in Milan | Studio Cecatiello featured-tag
Services
English-Speaking Family Lawyer in Milan | Studio C...

Via Giuseppe Sacchi,...

Posted on 01 March 2026

No Price
Dr. Catherine DeFuria – American Prosthodontist and Dental Health Specialist featured-tag
Services
Dr. Catherine DeFuria – American Prosthodontist an...

Posted on 18 February 2026

No Price
Carmelle Lawlor Counselling featured-tag
Health & Wellbeing
Carmelle Lawlor Counselling

Posted on 10 February 2026

No Price

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